JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This summer, ETSU’s alumni basketball squad is looking to make it three-straight trips to The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Round of 16.

When they take the court in Cincinnati for the first time on Friday, it will be a new guy sitting at the end of the bench. Patrick Good (ETSU 2017-20) has taken over as the Bucketneers head coach this year.

Good is a familiar face for Bucs fans, as he spent three full seasons with the Blue and Gold, culminating with a SoCon championship in March of 2020. He also helped as an assistant on Joe Hugley’s Bucketneers staff in 2022.

Good spent the winter as a collegiate assistant at Lincoln Memorial University, learning and thinking outside the box. He was all ready to be a Bucketneers assistant again this summer, until Hugley approached him with an offer.

“Him feeling like it was my time to step on that stage and learn and to sharpen my craft, as well,” Good said in a Thursday interview. “Obviously, the guys that we have are great – great players, make great coaches.”

“Hopefully these guys can come together and gel together, which they will, and just compete at a high level,” he continued. “But, my job [is] to lead these guys and orchestrate these guys and put them in the right situation to succeed. So it’ll be fun. I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Fans can catch Good and the rest of the Bucketneers in action on Tuesday, July 18. The team will be hosting an open practice at 7 p.m. inside Brooks Gymnasium.