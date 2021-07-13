Go Tabbed PING All-American Honorable Mention

NORMAN, Okla. (July 13, 2021) – Former ETSU Men’s Golfer Shiso Go (Kanagawa, Japan) has been tabbed to the PING All-American Honorable Mention squad on Monday afternoon. This is the first All-American nod for the Japanese native during his collegiate career. Go represents the 38th overall All-American in ETSU history and second in as many seasons for head coach Jake Amos.

The All-American recognition comes on the heels of earning a spot on the PING Division I East All-Region team for the second consecutive season. The Japan native also earned All-SoCon recognition for the third time in his playing career. Go appeared in all 11 tournaments for the Bucs this season, playing a total of 32 rounds with an average of 73.2 strokes per round.