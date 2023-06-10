PARIS, France (WJHL) – ETSU men’s tennis alum Sander Gille’s harrowing run at the 2023 French Open came to a close on Saturday. Gille and doubles partner Joran Vliegen fell in straight sets to No. 4 seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, 6-3, 6-1.

The duo from Belgium had beaten four seeded pairings to reach Saturday’s final on the red clay, but could not make it five.

Following a brief rain delay, the match began with a closed roof on Court Phillipe-Chatrier. The two sides held serve for the first seven games of the set, before Dodig/Krajicek broke for a 5-3 advantage.

They would hold serve once more to take the opening set, 6-3.

Gille/Vliegen won the opening game of the second frame, before the eventual champions reeled off six-consecutive games to claim the title.

Gille becomes the first ETSU alum to represent the Blue and Gold in a Grand Slam Final.