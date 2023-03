KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Sophomore McKenna Gibson crushed a pair of home runs – driving in seven – as No. 3/4 Tennessee run-ruled ETSU 10-2 in six innings Tuesday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.



The win over ETSU is UT’s fifth over an in-state opponent this season and improves its record against teams from the Volunteer state to 144-4 since the program’s first season in 1996.

ETSU (7-22) scored its two runs in the fifth off the bat of Sara Muir who roped a two-RBI single to right.