GEAUX BUCS: ETSU beats LSU Good…74-63

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Patrick Good scored 19 points to lead East Tennessee State to a 74-63 non-conference victory against LSU on Wednesday.

Good, who had scored only 16 points in the Buccaneers’ previous five games, made five 3-pointers. Bo Hodges had 13 points and Jeromy Rodriguez scored 12 for ETSU (10-2). The Buccaneers outrebounded the Tigers 40-29 and scored 40 points in the paint.

.@patgood00 knocks down his fifth three-pointer of the night to extend ETSU's lead to 64-42 at the 8:27 mark of the second half #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/RhCuj2KlLX — ETSU Mens Basketball (@ETSU_MBB) December 19, 2019

Emmitt Williams was the top scorer for LSU (7-3) with 16 points. Skylar Mays was the only other Tigers player in double figures with 13 points.

East Tennessee took control of the game over the final seven-plus minutes of the opening half. A basket by Trendon Watford with 7:41 before halftime put LSU ahead of the Buccaneers 20-16. East Tennessee outscored the Tigers 22-9 over the remainder of the first half.

This slam by N'Guessan puts the Bucs up 20 here inside the Maravich Center



ETSU 57

LSU 37



10:35 remaining in the contest #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/9tzNkpVhzs — ETSU Mens Basketball (@ETSU_MBB) December 19, 2019

Good made 3-pointers on three straight possessions to give the Bucs a 25-22 lead. Tray Boyd made three field goals, including one 3-pointer, during the last five minutes. Boyd’s basket with less than one second before halftime put the Bucs ahead 38-29.

.@TrayB11 joins in on the fun has he has scored the Bucs' last five points and ETSU now leads 32-24 at the 3:32 mark of the first half #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/qisSGbSGW7 — ETSU Mens Basketball (@ETSU_MBB) December 19, 2019

ETSU did not permit LSU to get back into the game after halftime. The Buccaneers went on a 28-12 run after Williams made a basket to bring the Tigers within seven points at 40-33 less than two minutes into the second half. East Tennessee easily got the ball inside during that stretch.

The Bucs’ largest lead in the second half was by 23 points.

Click here to view final stats.

The locker room feeling when you knock off a Power-5 on the road!!! ETSU takes down LSU, 74-63! #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/ymX5AzAYGr — ETSU Mens Basketball (@ETSU_MBB) December 19, 2019

BIG PICTURE

East Tennessee State: The Buccaneers, who lost by 12 points at Kansas earlier this season, beat a Southeastern Conference team for just the 17th time in school history. East Tennessee now has a 17-56 record against SEC teams. The Bucs’ last victory against a SEC team came against Mississippi State, 67-65, three seasons ago.

LSU: The loss snapped the Tigers’ 16-game winning streak at home against non-conference opponents. LSU had never lost a home game by double digits since Will Wade became coach two seasons ago. The double-digit loss to a non-conference opponent at home was the Tigers’ first in nine seasons. LSU lost to North Texas 75-55 in December 2010.

UP NEXT

East Tennessee State will return home to play Cleveland State on Saturday.

Postgame vibes following tonight's win at LSU!#ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/os994FUV6i — ETSU Mens Basketball (@ETSU_MBB) December 19, 2019

