GALLERY: ETSU @ No. 4 Kansas

WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Slater Teague
LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Bo Hodges #3 of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers lays the ball up against Tristan Enaruna #13, Marcus Garrett #0 and Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WJHL) — The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks defeated the ETSU Buccaneers 75-63 inside Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.
RELATED » ETSU falls to No. 4 Kansas, 75-63