GALLERY: ETSU @ No. 4 Kansas

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 18, 2019) – For the first time in his young career, Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Ga.) has been named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon.

Holmes finished Saturday’s game with a program-record 255 yards rushing, surpassing ETSU Hall of Famer Brandon Walker’s record of 242 yards set in 1998 against Charleston Southern. Holmes reached 255 yards rushing on 26 carries, averaging 9.8 yards per attempt. Holmes’ 255 yards on the ground is the most by a SoCon player this season and is tied for 20th-most rushing yards in a single game in Southern Conference history.