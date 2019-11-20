GALLERY: ETSU @ No. 4 Kansas

Breaking News
LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Bo Hodges #3 of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers lays the ball up against Tristan Enaruna #13, Marcus Garrett #0 and Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Bo Hodges #3 of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers lays the ball up against Tristan Enaruna #13, Marcus Garrett #0 and Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Isaiah Tisdale #15 of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers and Devon Dotson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks battle for a rebound during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Bo Hodges #3 of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers shoots a free throw against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Vonnie Patterson #23 of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers lays the ball up against Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Kansas Jayhawks fans cheer for their team prior to a game against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Steve Forbes of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers directs his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks dunks against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Marcus Garrett #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks lays the ball up against Tray Boyd III #1 and Patrick Good #10 of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots over Lucas N’Guessan #25 of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks makes a move towards the basket against Vonnie Patterson #23 of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks lays the ball up against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks cheers on his team against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks dunks against Jeromy Rodriguez #11, Patrick Good #10 and Bo Hodges #3 of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks hangs on the rim after dunking against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Steve Forbes (L) of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers congratulates head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks after the Jayhawks won 75-63 at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Devon Dotson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks drives to the basket around Bo Hodges #3 of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Devon Dotson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks lays the ball up for a basket against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks goes up for a basket against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Devon Dotson #1 of the Kansas Jayhawks takes a shot against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks goes up for a basket against Lucas N’Guessan #25 of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Udoka Azubuike #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks shoots a free throw against the East Tennessee State Buccaneersduring the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • LAWRENCE, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks directs Isaiah Moss #4 as he defends Bo Hodges #3 of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on November 19, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
  • (Photo: WJHL)
  • (Photo: WJHL)
  • (Photo: WJHL)
  • (Photo: WJHL)
  • (Photo: WJHL)
  • Kansas head coach Bill Self watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against East Tennessee State Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa (22) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against East Tennessee State Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against East Tennessee State Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • East Tennessee State guard Patrick Good (10) passes the ball over Kansas guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) and forward Silvio De Sousa (22) beat East Tennessee State guard Isaiah Tisdale (15) to a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • East Tennessee State guard Bo Hodges, left, knocks the ball away from Kansas guard Tristan Enaruna, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • East Tennessee State guard Isaiah Tisdale, left, and Kansas guard Devon Dotson (1) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • East Tennessee State guard Isaiah Tisdale (15) and Kansas guard Devon Dotson (1) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • East Tennessee State guard Isaiah Tisdale (15) puts up a shot under pressure from Kansas center Udoka Azubuike, left, and guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) blocks a shot by East Tennessee State forward Vonnie Patterson (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (35) blocks a shot by East Tennessee State forward Vonnie Patterson (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 75-63. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WJHL) — The No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks defeated the ETSU Buccaneers 75-63 inside Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

