JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first home match of the Dr. Bruce Atkinson era of ETSU volleyball took a turn late, as the Paladins clawed back from a two-sets-to-none hole to claim a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

The Blue and Gold squeaked out a tight first set, 25-23, before dominating the second frame, 25-15. Furman took the third set, 25-20, and then needed a 27-25 frame to even up the match.

From there, the visitors grabbed the momentum, rolling in the deciding set, 15-4, to complete the comeback.

Sophomore Brianna Cantrell led ETSU with 13 kills, while chipping in eight digs. Lundyn Coffman (12 kills) and Amanda Lowe (11 kills) both finished in double-digits for the Bucs in defeat.

The Paladins were paced by 15 kills each from Mary Beth Headley and Lauren Haynes.

ETSU (0-13) will look to grab its first victory of the 2023 campaign on Thursday at UNC Greensboro. The match is set for 6 p.m.