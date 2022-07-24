CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WJHL) – The ETSU alumni squad started its second summer in The Basketball Tournament with an 83-73 win over Fully Loaded on Sunday.

The Bucketneers spread the wealth on offense to secure the victory, as nine players scored at least three points. Desonta Bradford led the way with 16 points and four assists, while Isaac Banks (15), Jalen Riley (13) and Nick Ward (10) all finished in double figures.

It was a battle in the first half between the two teams, as Fully Loaded took a one-point at the end of the first and second quarters.

Bradford scored the first basket of the third quarter, which ignited the Bucketneers to score 28 points the the frame.

The lead was as large as eleven points for Joe Hugley and company, but by the Elam Ending, Fully Loaded has cut the deficit to just one, 74-73. However, the Bucketneer defense did not allow their opponents to score the rest of the way, as Bo Hodges powered in for the game-winning layup.

The Bucketneers also out-rebounded Fully Loaded, 40-27.

In the Second Round, the Bucketneers will face sixth-seed War Ready in a rematch of last year’s First Round matchup. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.