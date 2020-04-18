Former Tennessee top recruit Johnson talks about why he chose ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes and his staff announced on Thursday that 6-foot-6 guard Jalen Johnson (Durham, N.C.) will join the Buccaneers as a graduate transfer for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Johnson graduated from Tennessee with a degree in Communication Studies in December.

This past season, Johnson played in all 31 games for Tennessee, making two starts, while averaging 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game.

“The Bucs played really well last year and during my process, while I was choosing my schools one of the things I asked was to see game film and I think I watched the LSU game and they came out with that win so and I saw their success this past season as well and I also have been conscious of their success in recent years and being in Tennessee so that played a part in my decision because winning is something important to me, according to Johnson.”