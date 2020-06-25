Former Maryland star talks about why he chose the ETSU Bucs

College Park, MD — The Buccaneers put the finishing touches on their recruiting class Friday when first-year men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay signed Serrel Smith Jr. out of Maryland.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard will have two years of eligibility remaining after playing his first two seasons with the Terrapins but will put in a for a waiver with the NCAA to play right away.

Smith who was considered the 13th best combo guard in the nation after averaging almost 30 points a game coming out of Florida.



After watching his time dwindle with the Terps in his 2nd year, Smith, Jr. announced he was transferring and that’s when he picked the Bucs over Charleston Southern, University of Louisiana, and Louisiana Tech.

“I have been hearing nonstop about the fans and the environment and how crazy you get in there so I’m excited for that and the past couple of years I have heard of ETSU and the winning tradition and I wanted to come be apart of that so that played a big role me any time I step between those lines I can score at different levels pass and get players around me better I’m just ready to go ready to play says Smith, Jr.”