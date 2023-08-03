Johnson City, TN — Former Dobyns-Bennet and Tennessee Volunteer defensive back Teddy Gaines who helped the Vols to the 1998 national championship as a starting defensive back will return to the ETSU coaching staff.

Gaines will help coach the secondary for head coach George Quarles and defensive coordinator Billy Taylor at ETSU. He’s currently out there now as a volunteer until the contract is finalized….This would mark his second time with the blue and gold.