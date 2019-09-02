Former ETSU WR Kobe Kelley still thankful after suffering major injury last season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former ETSU wide receiver Kobe Kelley says he’s still thankful for his time on ETSU’s football team, even after he suffered a major injury during last season’s playoff game against Jacksonville State.

Kelley was taken off the field on a stretcher during the fourth quarter after he broke his left leg.

The former Buc spent nearly a month in the hospital and had to have surgery.

Kelley says that had trainers and doctors not worked on his leg right away, he could’ve lost it.

August 12, 2018 – Johnson City, Tennessee – ETSU Mini-Dome: ETSU wide receiver Kobe Kelley (15) Image Credit: Dakota Hamilton/ETSU

Despite the traumatic experience, Kelley says he is still thankful for his time on the team.

“My life is definitely a little different after that, I spent 25 days in the hospital, so that’ll change anybody,” Kelley said. “You’ve got a lot of time to sit there and think. But I don’t resent anything, everything happens for a reason. And to be honest, I enjoyed every bit of my career here and I wouldn’t change anything. God, I feel like he used this to shape my life in so many ways and change me and I’ll be forever thankful for what I’ve been through.”

According to ETSU Athletics, Kelley finished the 2018 season with 486 receiving yards on 35 receptions, leading the team in total receptions, receiving touchdown, and receiving yards.