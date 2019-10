BISMARCK, N.D. (WJHL) — Former ETSU wide receiver Ari Werts is heading to the Indoor Football League.

Werts signed with the Bismarck Bucks, the team announced last Friday on Twitter.

The native of Stone Mountain, Georgia transferred from Georgia State to ETSU for his senior year.

Werts made 10 appearances and logged 226 receiving yards in the 2018 season, including a season-long 46-yard reception.