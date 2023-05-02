(WJHL) — It has been a banner week for former ETSU football players, yesterday we told you about Nate Adkins signing with the Denver Broncos and over the week we reported that former ETSU running back Jacob Saylors signed a free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jasper, TN native In 2022 he toted the ball 225 times for 1,307 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Blue and Gold.. … He added over 150 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown as well …

Saylors was twice given All-SoCon honors and was an FCS All-American in his junior season… while there were some doubt this day would ever come he understands the real work of locking in a position on the team starts right now.

“It’s a whole new world. I’m coming. Like I said earlier, starting from ground zero. And I’m excited. I’m ready for that. But I know I’m acknowledging that the hard the hard part is just around the corner. Even though I went through all of this for months, I’ve been training Pro Day Carlos High School. I know the real work still just beginning no. And this is what, thousands, tens, hundreds, if not millions of kids strive for. And so I know there’s always going to be somebody right behind me being out the door. And I know there’s already countless guys in the same position as I am when I get up there.”

He will head to Cinncinati on Thursday for a physical and then rookie camp will start shortly afterwards