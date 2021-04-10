Former ETSU hoops player Damari Monsanto transfers to Wake Forest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Damari Monsanto played a key role on the ETSU men’s basketball team this year, leading the team in rebounds as a guard and being the 2nd leading scorer on the Bucs.

Last week, the redshirt-freshman announced he was entering the transfer portal, and Saturday he made his decision on where his next destination will be.

Former @ETSU_MBB player Damari Monsanto @31damari has found his new home, he’s headed to @WakeMBB to once again play under @ForbesWakeHoops. He also rejoins former teammate @Daivienwill22. The redshirt-freshman averaged 11.8 PPG(2nd on team) and 7.3 RPG (1st) last year. @WJHL11 https://t.co/2b4q0cuiaz — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 10, 2021

Monsanto is transferring to Wake Forest to rejoin Steve Forbes, his former coach a couple years ago here at ETSU when he was sitting out in his redshirt season in 2019-20. He also rejoins former teammate Daivien Williamson from that same team.

The Bucs still have a number of players remaining in the transfer portal, and new head coach Desmond Oliver stated earlier this week that he gave the remaining guys until next Friday to make their decisions on if they will be staying or leaving.

Expect more names to make their decisions throughout the next week, and stay tuned to WJHL.com for updates.