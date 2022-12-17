JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kentucky native and 1956 ETSU graduate Don Riley passed away earlier this week, ETSU athletics announced on social media Friday.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Riley family as Coach Riley passed away earlier this week…



Riley played both football and baseball for the Blue and Gold in the 1950s. After graduating, Riley served as head football coach of the Greeneville Greene Devils from 1960-1965.

He later rose to the college ranks, serving as an assistant at both Oklahoma State and UCLA, before returning to his alma mater.

Riley was the Bucs’ head football coach from 1988-1991, compiling a 10-34 record.