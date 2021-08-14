Former ETSU golfers Seamus Power, Rhys Enoch make cuts on pro tours this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU golf program has taken some serious steps forward in the last few years, coming off a SoCon championship this year. They have also sent some alums out on professional tours recently.

Seamus Power is competing this weekend at the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour. The former Buccaneer picked up his first career PGA Tour victory last month at the Barbasol Championship. He made the cut this weekend with a -3 tally through the first two rounds, but shot a +2 on Saturday.

Also, former Buc Rhys Enoch is on the European Tour this summer and has put together a strong weekend at the Cazoo Classic. He shot -3 on Thursday and -7 on Friday, with his -10 good for the lead entering Saturday’s round. He followed that up with a +5, 77 round but still hovers around the leaderboard.