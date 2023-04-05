AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Larry Mize, the 1987 Masters champion, and Sandy Lyle, who won his green jacket the following year, will be playing the tournament for the final time this week. Mize, playing in his 40th consecutive Masters, and Lyle both shared the news with the 33 champions at the Masters club dinner on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Tom Hoge edged Bubba Watson to win the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday with an ace-birdie finish, while Seamus Power stole the show by becoming the third player in the event’s history with back-to-back holes-in-one.