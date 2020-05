JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Last week Jason Shay was announced as the new ETSU head men's basketball coach, but the Buccaneer athletic department introduced the Iowa alum to public through a Zoom call Monday afternoon.

The Galesburg, Illinois native has been on six different coaching staffs, holding the titles of director of basketball operations and assistant coach, but this is Shay's first head coaching position.