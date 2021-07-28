Former ETSU football coach Jack Carlisle dies at 91

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former ETSU head football coach Jack Carlisle has died. He was 91.

Carlisle led ETSU’s football team from 1978 to 1982. The Buccaneers had their best Southern Conference finish under Carlisle in 1981, when the team placed third in the standings with a 4–2 conference record. In 1979, he led the Bucs to a 7–4 season, the team’s first winning record in nearly a decade.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire ETSU family are with the family of Coach Carlisle,” ETSU athletic director Scott Carter said in a release. “Our university mourns him and will always remember with pride the way he represented ETSU in a first-class manner. Coach, you will be forever missed.”

A Mississippi native and graduate of Mississippi State, Carlisle started off coaching high school football before being named junior varsity head football and track coach at Ole Miss in 1975.

After his time in Johnson City, Carlisle continued to coach at various levels. He has nine hall of fame memberships, including the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.