Johnson City, TN — Former David Crockett Pioneer Austin Lewis has found a new home and it’s right down the street in Knoxville with the Tennessee Volunteers.

This afternoon Lewis confirmed that he’s transferring from ETSU (which he announced following the spring game) to the Tennessee Volunteers… The defensive end came to the Johnson City school two years ago, but a red-shirt season and a knee injury limited the David Crockett alum to just four games in his Buccaneer career.

Lewis, who also transferred from Liberty, was a three-star recruit that fielded offers from Power 5 teams such as Colorado State and Kansas State, but he’s always wanted to play for the Vols.

“I think a lot of young men around here growing up always wanted to play at Tennessee and for me to get the opportunity it’s just amazing and I’m very excited. Where I played at Liberty that kind of prepared me for this level I played several Power 5 teams I’m just excited going against competition like this it’s the SEC so it’s the best conference in the country so it will be funny every Saturday.”

Lewis is currently a preferred walk-on, but that should change when he enrolls this summer in the Master’s program.