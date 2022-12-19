JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While Alijah Huzzie will no longer sport the Blue and Gold, the defensive back continues to earn All-American honors for his standout 2022 season with the Buccaneers.

Huzzie earned All-American recognition from both the Athletic Director Association (ADA) and The Bluebloods.

The nod from the ADA puts Huzzie in a position to be voted Defensive Player of the Year, which will be announced on January 4, 2023. The winner will be honored at the FCS National Championship game in Frisco, Texas on January 8, 2023.

The Franklin, Georgia native has compiled four All-American honors for his efforts in 2022. He finished with 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 22 passes defended.

Huzzie entered the transfer portal back in November and just recently committed to the University of North Carolina to continue his academic and football career.