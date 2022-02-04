Former ETSU Buccaneer Power sets 36-hole record at Pebble to lead by 5

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Seamus Power of Ireland plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 04, 2022 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Seamus Power is the leader at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a record score. Power relied on his wedges for a 64 at Pebble Beach. That puts him at 128, one shot better than the 36-hole scoring record at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am previously shared by Nick Taylor and Phil Mickelson. Power was five shots to par better than Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Svensson of Canada. Patrick Cantlay had a 68 at Spyglass Hill and was six shots behind. Cantlay is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 4 in the world.

