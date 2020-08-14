Former ETSU Buccaneer Jeromy Rodriguez signs pro contract overseas

Johnson City, TN — Good news for former ETSU buccaneer forward Jeromy Rodriguez who signed a professional contract to play basketball in Spain for Zornotza.
The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic just graduated from ETSU, where he has played there for the last three years. Rodriguez helped the Bucs win the SoCon tournament and end the regular season and earn a spot in the NCAA tournament which was not played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
J-Rod who was injured most of last season had his best year in 2018-19 when he earned first-team all SoCon honors, ranked eighth among NCAA Division I players in rebounds per game totaled 15 double-doubles while averaging 11.2 points and 10.9 rebounds in 33 games for the Bucs.