Johnson City, TN — Now to college basketball where a very familiar and crowd favorite has joined the ETSU basketball program under head coach Des Oliver.

Joe Hugley who was a member of the ETSU basketball team that went 30-4 and didn’t get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament because of COVID has been on the coaching staff of Steve Forbes at Wake Forest.

Today coach Forbes sent me a text that said “Joe is an outstanding coach, communicator and relationship builder, his impact on the lives of our players on and off the court has played an important role in our success at Wake Forest.”

Recently Hugley has spent some of his summer in Johnson City coach the Bucketneers that played in the T-B-T.