Former ETSU basketball great Major Geer dies

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former ETSU basketball great Major Geer has died, several former players confirmed to News Channel 11 Sports on Thursday.

He died Thursday morning from complications following heart surgery three weeks ago, according to former players.

Geer played for the Buccaneers from 1988 to 1991 alongside other ETSU greats like Keith “Mister” Jennings and Calvin Talford. During that time, the Bucs won three-straight Southern Conference championships. They would win a fourth in 1992.

Geer put up 1,094 points during his playing career at ETSU.

His death comes nearly two years after the death of Alvin West, who was also a member of the legendary ETSU squad of the late 1980s and early 90s.

It also comes less than a year after Talford suffered a major heart attack and remains on the road to recovery.