Former David Crockett star, Liberty junior Austin Lewis transfers to ETSU football team

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Austin Lewis made his mark on the David Crockett football program, recording a school-record in career tackles (246) and tackles for a loss (37).

The three-star recruit continued his football career at Liberty, making 67 career tackles and five sacks in 35 games over his three seasons.

Lewis’ final year of eligibility will be spent back in the Tri-Cities after he announced Thursday that he will be transferring to ETSU.

@ETSUFootball I’m coming home!!!

Thank you @CoachRLSanders for the opportunity!

Thank you @CoachHughFreeze and @CoachA_LU for the past two years and all y’all have taught me on and off the field! — Mr. Tennessee 🤠 (@stinlewis) December 31, 2020

“It’s awesome that I was four hours away and I still had people come up there but not to this magnitude where I’m the home town kid like a few others on the team, it’s going to be really cool experience and I’m very excited for it,” Lewis said.

Lewis will look to help build back a defensive line that is losing its top two sack getters in Nasir Player (4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss) and Jason Maduafokwa (3.5 sacks, 8.5 TFL). Jalen Porter (3.5 sacks, 3.5 TFL) and Blake Bockrath (2.0 sacks, 6.0 TFL) are returning this spring.

“Football wise I get the chance to go in and help out lead the team and it’s a good opportunity to get in there with those young guys they got and sharing the experience I have with them and helping them out and hopefully get some more championships,” Lewis said.

HE'S COMING HOME! The ETSU football team received a pretty nice New Year's gift when @LibertyFootball player and former @DC_Pioneers star Austin Lewis (@stinlewis) announced he's transferring to @ETSUFootball! @WJHL11



Read more HERE: https://t.co/6UuTT0YUQO pic.twitter.com/AhdRWrRfUI — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 2, 2021

Lewis shined in his true freshman season for the Liberty Flames, playing in all 12 games (2 starts) and getting 24 tackles, 6.5 TFL, and 3.5 sacks. He was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American team, an experience he said was positive and negative for him.

“It blew my confidence up way too much I got way too big for my bridges and I was humbled definitely the past 2 years playing football and it made me grow as a man especially starting a family that has also helped and I’ve learned so much about the game of football and also life,” Lewis said.

Due to compliance regulations, Lewis will not be able to play in ETSU’s upcoming spring season since he just participated in the 2020-21 period at Liberty. He will sit out and plans to play this fall.