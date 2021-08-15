Former David Crockett star, ETSU quarterback Cade Larkins progressing in injury rehab

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former David Crockett star quarterback Cade Larkins arrived at ETSU last fall with hopes of getting at least some playing time at quarterback. That hope ended before the season even started.

Larkins tore his ACL in January before the Bucs started their spring season. After surgery and months of rehab, the former Pioneer might be nearing a return to the field.

“It’s pretty easy to see he’s coming off a significant injury that has limited what he’s been able to do for 4-6 months so we’ve got a lot of rust to knock off, both physically, mentally, fundamentally, everything,” ETSU head football coach Randy Sanders said.

Larkins put on a show in his time playing football in Jonesborough, becoming Tennessee’s second all-time leading high school passer with 11,042 career yards, just behind Kyle Akin’s record of 11,122 yards thrown at Trinity Christian Academy.

“I love his attitude, I love his work ethic, I love the intangibles he brings to it,” Sanders said.

The redshirt freshman figures to still be slotted behind two quarterbacks on the depth chart even when healthy: Tyler Riddell and Brock Landis. Riddell threw for 575 yards and three touchdowns in his three games, while Landis racked up 436 yards and two scores through the air in his four games.