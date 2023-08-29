(WJHL) — Even though he didn’t finish his career as an ETSU Buccaneer, Nate Adkins spent four years wearing the blue and gold before transferring to South Carolina.

On Tuesday, NFL teams were required to announce their 53-man roster, and Adkins made the cut with the Denver Broncos. The 6-foot-3, 252-pound tight end who signed an undrafted free-agency contract with the Broncos back in April, recorded four catches for 28 yards in the preseason. Adkins, a four-year letterwinner and ETSU graduate, played in 43 career games, making 29 starts.

The news was not good for Adkins’ former teammate Jacob Saylors, who was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals. The 5-foot-10, 199-pound Saylor carried the ball nine times for 27 yards for the Bengals.

Released players may sign with anyone. Waived players must go to the claiming team and must be on the roster for at least the week one game.