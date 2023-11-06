JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When ETSU revived its football program back in 2015, the school turned to Carl Torbush as head coach.

On Monday, the ETSU athletic department announced his passing at its weekly football press conference. Torbush was 72 years old.

The North Carolina native was hired by the Bucs in June 2013 to lead the Blue and Gold back onto the gridiron, after a decade-long hiatus. He compiled a record of 11-22 in three seasons with ETSU.

He helped lead the program to its first victory of a new era over Warner on October 31, 2015. The Bucs earned their first SoCon win under Torbush at Bristol Motor Speedway, 34-31 against Western Carolina in 2016.

Torbush played football and baseball at Carson-Newman in the early 1970s, starting his football coaching career at Baylor in 1975. Over the next 40 years, he coached at various levels of the game, including a notable stint with the University of North Carolina from 1988-2000.

He served as the Tar Heels’ head coach from 1997-2000, finishing with a record of 17-18.

Torbush spent a handful of years as an assistant back at his alma mater from 2006-2008, as well.