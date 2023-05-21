(WJHL) – Another recent ETSU men’s basketball departure has found a new home.

Former ETSU forward Josh Taylor will return to his home state of Georgia and play for Georgia State next season, he announced via social media on Sunday.

Taylor spent two seasons at the University of Georgia before transferring to Johnson City for the 2022-23 season. He had his best game before the New Year, tallying 22 points and seven rebounds in a 72-69 loss to LSU in December.

He would much some of the season with a broken wrist, before returning late in the year with a cast on his left hand.

Taylor averaged 7.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game with the Bucs last season.