Former Buccaneer qualifies for first-ever major championship

LA JOLLA, Calif. (June 8, 2021) – For the first time in his professional career, former ETSU Men’s Golfer Adrian Meronk will compete in a major championship on the PGA Tour. Meronk will take part in the 121st edition of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif. from June 17-20 and is the first Poland native to compete in the historic event. Meronk is the first Buccaneer alum to qualify for a major championship since Rhys Enoch qualified for the 2019 U.S. Open. Enoch made the cut and finished 71st in the field at Pebble Beach.

Meronk played for ETSU from 2012-2016 under former head coach Fred Warren. Meronk was a four-time all-conference golfer and a two-time PING All-American (2015 & 2016). The former Buccaneer was a two-time SoCon Player of the Year and claimed the 2016 SoCon Championship Medalist honors. Meronk ranks second in ETSU history in career wins (5) and career rounds of par or better (82).