Johnson City, TN — Former 6-foot-4 and 326-pound offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts who entered his name into the transfer portal announced on Twitter this afternoon that he’s headed to LSU next season.

Shorts, who entered his name into the portal on December 13 made visits to LSU, Mississippi State, Central Florida, and North Carolina.

Despite having five years of experience, Shorts will have another year of college football due to last year’s COVID eligibility waiver.