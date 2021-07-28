Former Buccaneer Desonta Bradford signs to play in the Italian League

Trento — Former ETSU Buccaneer Desonta Bradford has found out there is life after “The Basketball Tournament,” which he and other former Buccaneers were eliminated with a walk-off 3-pter last week.

Bradford, 25, has competed in Hungary and Belgium after coming out of East Tennessee State in 2018 where he was named the 2017–18 Southern Conference Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.

Next season the Humbolt, Tennessee native who was a part of the ETSU coaching staff last season will now play in the Italian league in the 7DAYS EuroCup.