(WJHL) — Former ETSU Buccaneer 6-foot-6 point guard David Sloan will get a chance to play overseas professional after he signed with the Glasgow Rocks in the United Kingdom.

Sloan, who averaged 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals at East Tennessee State last season was also named to the All SoCon 3rd team.