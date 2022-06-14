(WJHL) – As the calendar flips towards mid-June, NFL teams are returning to practice facilities to partake in mini camps. Tuesday was the first day back to work for the full Carolina Panthers team – and that includes one former ETSU Buccaneer.

Former Blue and Gold defensive back Tyree Robinson was one of about 30 players named to the Panthers’ Rookie Camp roster last month.

The Gainesville, Georgia native started all 13 games in the fall of 2021 for ETSU, wracking up 58 tackles, five interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Robinson was also a All-SoCon First Team selection in his final two seasons in Johnson City.

Carolina’s mandatory mini camp continues through Thursday, June 16.