PARIS, France (June 8, 2023) – Sander Gille will play for the French Open Men’s Doubles Championship on Saturday!

Gille and doubles partner Joran Vliegen defeated their fourth seeded team of the tournament, as the Belgian duo beat the 12th-seeded team of Andreas Mies and Matwe Middelkoop, 6-4, 7-5, on Thursday in the semifinals on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Gille/Vliegen, who are playing in their first career Grand Slam final, will take on the No. 4 seed duo of Austin Krajicek (United States) and Ivan Dodig (Croatia) in the championship on Saturday. Krajicek is ranked No. 5 in the ATP Doubles Rankings and Dodig is eighth. French Open coverage will be carried live on NBC from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET. The women’s single championship match will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the men’s doubles championship.

Gille is the first Buccaneer alum to play in a Grand Slam final.