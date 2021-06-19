Former Buc Meronk Concludes Play at U.S. Open



SAN DIEGO, Calif. (June 18, 2021) – Former ETSU men’s golf standout Adrian Meronk had his major debut end on Friday afternoon after carding an 8-over-par (79) to miss the cut by five strokes at the 121st U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calif.

Meronk made a splash in his PGA Tour debut with a birdie on his first hole in round one, chipping in from 11-yards out on the par-4 10th hole. The Poland native stumbled with a bogey on the par-4 12th hole but clawed back to one-under-par with a birdie on hole No. 13. Meronk then dropped two strokes with back-to-back bogeys on the 15th and 16th hole, making the turn at 1-over-par. Meronk finished his opening round at the U.S. Open at 1-over-par (72), sitting in prime position to compete in the weekend