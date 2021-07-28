Former Buc Kaczor called up to Colorado Rockies Triple-A Affiliate

ETSU Bucs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (July 28, 2021) – Former East Tennessee State University right-handed pitcher Micah Kaczor was assigned to the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Colorado Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate, which occurred on Saturday, July 24.

Kaczor, who signed a minor league contract as a free agent with the Rockies back on May 3, was assigned to the Arizona Complex League team. In four starts with the ACL Rockies, Kaczor went 1-1 with a 2.41 ERA (5 ER/18.2 IP) and 20 strikeouts.

Kaczor played two seasons with the Bucs where he was a 2019 first-team all-Southern Conference selection. In that 2019 season, Kaczor went 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA (24 ER/101.1 IP) with 85 strikeouts in 16 appearances (15 starts). 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE