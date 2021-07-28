Former Buc Kaczor called up to Colorado Rockies Triple-A Affiliate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (July 28, 2021) – Former East Tennessee State University right-handed pitcher Micah Kaczor was assigned to the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Colorado Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate, which occurred on Saturday, July 24.

Kaczor, who signed a minor league contract as a free agent with the Rockies back on May 3, was assigned to the Arizona Complex League team. In four starts with the ACL Rockies, Kaczor went 1-1 with a 2.41 ERA (5 ER/18.2 IP) and 20 strikeouts.

Kaczor played two seasons with the Bucs where he was a 2019 first-team all-Southern Conference selection. In that 2019 season, Kaczor went 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA (24 ER/101.1 IP) with 85 strikeouts in 16 appearances (15 starts).