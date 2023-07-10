London, England (July 10, 2023) – For the second straight day, ETSU alum Sander Gille and doubles partner Jordan Vliegen hit the grass at Wimbledon as the Belgian duo won their second round match with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Romain Arneodo (Monaco) and Sam Weissborn (Austria).

After winning their first-round match in 55 minutes on Sunday, Gille/Vliegen needed a little extra time to win the round two matchup on Monday. Monday’s match lasted just over an hour and a half as the opening set went into a tiebreaker with both teams holding serve until the tiebreaker. In the tiebreaker, Gille/Vliegen fell behind 3-0, but they won four of the next five points to pull even at 4-4. Despite going down 5-4, Gille/Vliegen won the final three points to take the tiebreaker, 7-5.

In the second set, Gille/Vliegen broke serve early on as they jumped out to a 3-1 lead and they never looked back. Arneodo/Weissborn inched within one game two separate times within the set, but Gille/Vliegen won all four points in the final game en route to sweeping the match, 6-4.