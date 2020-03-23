Forbes picks up more coach of the year honors

East Tennessee State head coach Steve Forbes waves the net in the air after cutting it from the rim to celebrate his team’s over Wofford for the NCAA men’s college basketball championship for the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WJHL) — ETSU men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes has picked up more coach of the year honors after leading his team to a record season.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches named Forbes the District Coach of the Year as it announced its Division I all-district teams and coaches on Monday.

He was also named Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year which was announced by College Insider.com.

The fifth-year head coach led the Buccaneers to a 30-4 record this season, logging the most regular-season wins in program history. The team also captured the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

Forbes was named the SoCon Coach of the Year as well.

Two players also received honors, with senior Tray Boyd III receiving first team honors and junior Bo Hodges named to the second team.

The teams and coaches are selected and voted on by Division I member coaches of the NABC.