Forbes adds transfer David Sloan from Kansas State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 22, 2020) — East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes and his staff added another piece to its puzzle.

The reigning Southern Conference champion Buccaneers announced on Wednesday that 6-foot point guard David Sloan (Louisville, Ky.) is transferring to ETSU from Kansas State.

Sloan just completed his junior season with the Wildcats where he averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists in 19.4 minutes per game. The Louisville, Ky. native played in all 32 games, making nine starts. Sloan scored in double figures in three of those starts, including a season-high 17-point effort at Kansas, along with dishing out five assists. In his first start, Sloan totaled nine points, five assists and four steals against West Virginia. Sloan dished out at least one assist 25 times and registered eight games with at least four, including a season-high eight assists against Saint Louis. To go with his assists, Sloan had one turnover or less in 19 games and seven games with zero.

Prior to arriving at Kansas State, Sloan played two seasons at John A. Logan College where he was teammates with current Buccaneer Vonnie Patterson. It’s also the same program that produced former ETSU standout Devontavius Payne.