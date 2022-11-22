SPARTANBURG, SC (WJHL) – With the 2022 SoCon regular season in the rear view, the conference announced its postseason football awards on Tuesday. Five Bucs landed on the First Team, with two more earning All-Freshman accolades.

Senior running back Jacob Saylors notched a First Team nod with another explosive season in the backfield. The Jasper, Tennessee native rushed for 1,307 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 162 yards and a score in the receiving game. His 1,701 all-purpose yards were good for seventh in the entire FCS this season.

Alijah Huzzie earned his spot on the First Team as a defensive back, starting all eleven games for the Bucs in 2022. He tallied 59 tackles, as well as six interceptions and 22 passes defended. His interception and passes defended numbers were tied-second and first among all FCS players, respectively.

Place kicker Tyler Keltner landed on the First Team for a second-straight season, hitting 17-of-23 field goals and knocking through all 38 of his extra point attempts.

Redshirt-freshman linebacker Chandler Martin scored a First Team spot after a breakout year. He led ETSU with 99 tackles, 9.5 of them for loss, including 3.5 sacks. He set the school record for tackles in a single game (23) against The Citadel this fall.

Senior center Joe Schreiber earned the final First Team nod, anchoring the offensive line for a second season in Blue and Gold. He started all eleven games and helped the ETSU offense averaged 29.4 points per game this season.

Defensive lineman Davion Hood and punter Trace Kelley were named to the SoCon All-Freshman Team. Hood wracked up 23 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his first season with the Bucs, while Kelley averaged 40.6 yards per punt and landed 15 kicks inside the 20 yard line on the year.