First-place ETSU looks to extend streak vs Wofford on Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team will look for its eighth consecutive win on Wednesday against Wofford.

A win would also secure a share of the Southern Conference regular season title and the top seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

Last Wednesday, ETSU beat Furman to secure sole possession of first place in the SoCon. The Buccaneers then survived a scare by Samford on the road Saturday.

The Bucs are now 25-4 overall, 14-2 in the SoCon, and have won their last seven games. They maintained the No. 2 spot in this week’s CollegeInsider.com mid-major poll, received 13 points (up from five) in the AP poll, and six points (up from three) in the coaches poll.

ETSU forward Jeromy Rodriguez is expected to play in Wednesday’s game after a foot injury caused him to sit out for several weeks.

Game Day Info:



Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Location: Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, S.C.

Live Video

Live Audio

The Terriers, the defending SoCon champions, are 16-13 overall and 8-8 in the conference. The squad is coming off a tough 67-66 loss against Furman.

The two teams have already met once this season. ETSU survived with a 49-48 win on New Years Day in Freedom Hall.

The Bucs will return to Freedom Hall for their final home game of the season against Western Carolina this Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

Around the SoCon:

Furman @ UNCG — 7 p.m.

Mercer @ The Citadel — 7 p.m.

Chattanooga @ VMI — 7 p.m.

Samford @ Western Carolina — 7 p.m.