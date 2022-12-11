JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visiting Bowling Green outscored ETSU women’s basketball 26-12 en-route to an 18-point victory over the Bucs in Brooks Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.

The Falcons were aggressive down low early on, taking an 11-2 lead from the jump, with ten of those points coming in the paint.

ETSU out-scored the visitors 21-19 in the second quarter, but still trailed in the halftime locker room, 45-33.

The Bucs crept back within ten points on a Jayla Ruffus-Milner three-point play, but that is as close as Brenda Mock Brown’s squad would be the rest of the way. The Falcons pulled away late for an 82-64 victory.

In a battle of Bowling Green’s high-flying offense and ETSU’s lock-down defense, the Falcons shot 47.8 percent from the floor and buried ten three-pointers in the victory.

But, after the game, Mock Brown believed the key came in the visitors’ intangibles.

“They’re a really good team and possibly better than us – we knew that coming in and that we were going to have to play exceptionally well,” she said. “So, you can’t let a team that’s better than you out-work you. That was the biggest issue and the biggest difference in the game, I thought. They got to more 50-50 balls than we did. it’s not that we didn’t play hard, but they played harder.”

Bowling Green won the rebound battle, 41-36, including 17 offensive rebounds. Four Falcons finished in double figures, led by Lexi Flemming with 18 points off the bench.

“We just needed a little bit more fight,” ETSU’s Jiselle Thomas said. “We needed to come together a little bit – I think our energy was kind of low this game, so I think that was just a big piece for us.”

Thomas paced the Bucs’ offense with 16 points, adding five assists and a pair of steals. Meleah Kirtner and Journee McDaniel each added nine points in the defeat.

ETSU (8-3) will play its next two games away from Johnson City. The Bucs return to action on Wednesday as they travel to Charleston Southern for a 6 p.m. tip-off.