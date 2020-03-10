ETSU’s Tisdale named SoCon Tournament MVP

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — ETSU senior guard Isaiah Tisdale was named the Southern Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player and earned all-tournament team honors following the Bucs’ championship win Monday night.

Tisdale scored in double-digits in all three tournament games, including a 24 point performance in the championship game against Wofford. He averaged 16.3 points, four rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game and shot 68 percent from the field (13-19), 50 percent from beyond the arc (6-12), and 94 percent from the line (17-18).

Senior guard Tray Boyd III and sophomore guard Daivien Williamson were also named to the first all-tournament team.

Boyd also scored in double-digits in all three tournament games, averaging 13.7 points per game. He also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Williamson put up 40 points and nine assists in the tournament, shooting 68 percent (15-22) from the field. He went 7-of-7 from the field with 15 points against VMI and put up a season-high 20 points against Western Carolina.

ETSU became the first SoCon team to earn 30 wins before heading into the NCAA Tournament. Only three other programs have reached the 30-win mark in the 100-year history of the conference.