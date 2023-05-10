JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This season, ETSU baseball added a handful of new offensive additions, including JUCO transfer, Cam Sisneros.

He may not have had the hottest start to the 2023 campaign, but after a weekend in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Colorado native showed off his progress as a hitter.

“After the first one on the third day it was like – wow,” Sisneros said on Tuesday.

In a three-game series against No. 16 Oklahoma State, Sisneros hit not one, not two – but five home runs against the Cowboys.

“It’s probably the best weekend I’ve ever had in my life,” he said. “I was feeling good – I can’t tell you I was expecting to hit five home runs.”

The junior went 7-of-14 against, what he called, the best pitching staff the team had faced all season, accounting for seven RBIs.

“I just saw the ball like it was a beach ball and I was just able to take advantage of the mistakes they made,” he said.

Sisneros now has 12 home runs on the year, but still doesn’t consider himself a home run hitter.

“It just kind of happened to be that way this weekend,” he said. “It was a cool experience for sure.”

“He’s been consistent from the start,” head coach Joe Pennucci said. “He gives you a really solid at-bat, a quality at-bat all the time. When he hits a home run I guess it’s an accident.”

“I’ll take an accident any day of the week, if that’s what happens.”

Perhaps even more impressive than the power display, Sisneros’ batting average is up 129 points since mid-March. He says it all boils down to approach.

“Swing at the right pitches,” he said. “Not giving in to what the pitcher is wanting you to swing at, but swinging at what you want to swing at.”

“Just his ability to go pitch-by-pitch and make adjustments from at-bat to at-bat – pitch-by-pitch,” Pennucci added. “That’s what good ones do.”

Sisneros has been more than good in just his first season at the Division I level. Prior to landing in Johnson City, the lefty spent time at Lamar Community College in his home state.

“It just gets a little bit faster on you,” he said of the Division I pitching. “Breaking balls are sharper, velo(city) is a little quicker.”

But, there’s one thing that keeps him grounded in every situation on the diamond.

“At the end of the day it’s still baseball and I still feel like it’s just the game I’ve been playing since I’ve been a little kid,” he admitted. “It’s fun to play a little kid’s game as an adult, I guess you could say.”