ETSU’s Shay adds Matt Wise to coaching staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay has hired Matt Wise as an assistant coach.

Wise spent last season as an assistant coach at the University of Wyoming. He was also an assistant coach at Arkansas Little Rock and a graduate assistant at the University of Florida.

Wise played at Transylvania University from 2007–2011. During that time, the Pioneers made an appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament after winning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship.

The Jacksonville, Florida-native earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Transylvania University and a master’s degree in sport management from the University of Florida.

He is the son of Mark Wise, a college basketball broadcaster, and Mary Wise, the head volleyball coach at Florida. Mark provided color commentary during ETSU’s 2020 Southern Conference championship victory over Wofford.