JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball opened its offseason workout schedule last week, taking advantage of all four hours the group gets together on the court and in the weight room every seven days.

First-year head coach, Brooks Savage, has been pleased with the early progress of the team – especially with the volume of new players in the program. In fact, Savage revealed to reporters the team roster he kept in front of him during a Zoom press conference on Thursday.

“I just want to make sure I don’t leave somebody out,” he explained.

Savage highlighted the the talent of some of the newcomers, such as Maki Johnson and Gabe Sisk, while also praising the early leadership of veteran Jaden Seymour. But, the head man believes the team’s biggest strength early on has been the ability to absorb information quickly and see the value in each player.

“We’ve got a group that – they’re really fast learners,” Savage said. “They’re very willing to play with one another, to share the ball, to encourage. We kind of thought that in the recruiting process. But they value, you know, playing as a team.”

“They’re super coachable,” he continued. “And it’s it’s it’s gone well so far. They’re competitive and they’re being really intentional about building that chemistry.”

The Blue and Gold still have a number of weeks to continue improving upon the early chemistry, although early November always arrives more quickly than expected.