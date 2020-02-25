ETSU’s Rodriquez slated to return Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU forward Jeromy Rodriquez is expected to return to the court this Wednesday following an injury.

The redshirt senior was averaging more than 10 points and around eight points per game when he injured his foot 15 games into the season.

Rodriquez is slated to get some time on the court in this Wednesday’s matchup at Wofford. His return is expected to give the Bucs a boost as the end of the regular season approaches.

“For our players, it’s an emotional lift because they really care about him,” said head coach Steve Forbes. “He’s a great teammate and he’s a really good player. And so what he does is he adds again more depth to our team.”

The Bucs are 25-4 overall, 14-2 in the Southern Conference, and have won their last seven games.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Spartanburg.